REPORT: Katie Couric Will Guest Host ‘Jeopardy!’ For A Week

Broadcast journalist Katie Couric will reportedly temporarily host “Jeopardy!” for one week as part of the show’s guest host line up.

Couric has not confirmed her spot on the show, but sources told the Los Angeles Times that she is in the rotation for guest hosts in an article published Wednesday. The plan is for “Jeopardy!” to use guest hosts until the show can find a permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek, who passed away from cancer in November.

Couric has not commented on hosting the show either. Actress Jane Lynch, LeVar Burton, Brooke Burns and George Stephanopoulos have all been considering the role, as previously reported. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Shares Message Of Hope In One Of His Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes)

Honestly, out of all of these people Couric and Burton are probably my top two choices. We already know “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings is in line for one spot of the guest hosts. Although, it’ll be interesting to see if he grabs the title after after he’s recently apologized for insensitive tweets in the past.

I think Couric would be a good host. She clearly isn’t Trebek, but she could maybe do half the job that he did. That might have to be enough.