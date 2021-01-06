Kevin McCarthy Says Trump Needs To Tell Capitol Rioters To ‘Stop This’

As rioters continued to occupy the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CBS he has asked President Donald Trump to urge supporters to “stop this.”

McCarthy said he has asked President Donald Trump to deliver remarks from the briefing room to try and quell the unrest. “What we are currently watching unfold is un-American. I am disappointed. I am sad. This is not what our country should look like,” McCarthy went on to say.

The Republican leader, who has been a close ally to the president, was asked why Trump has not addressed the nation. “I’ve conveyed to the president what I think he should do,” he answered.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy @GOPLeader: “What we are currently watching unfold is un-American. I am disappointed. I am sad. This is not what our country should look like.” pic.twitter.com/cBicvIR0re — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

“This has to stop and [Pres. Trump] has to go to the American public and tell them to stop this,” the California Republican added. “Let’s take responsibility here…and never take it to this level, ever again.”

—@GOPLeader McCarthy on @CBSNews calls the situation “appalling,” says “this can never happen again.” Asked why Trump hasn’t spoken, says “I’ve conveyed to the president what I think he should do.” Adds, “whoever created it has got to be held accountable for it.” — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) January 6, 2021

What is unfolding is unacceptable and un-American. It has got to stop. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 6, 2021

