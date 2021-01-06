David Hasselhoff Auctioning Off ‘Knight Rider’ Car

Actor David Hasselhoff is auctioning off his “Knight Rider” car.

The vehicle from the TV series “Knight Rider,” which Hasselhoff starred in, was listed on LiveAuctioneers.com, according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Post.

David Hasselhoff is auctioning off his K.I.T.T. Car from Knight Rider in an auction on Jan. 23. Top bid for the car, which does not actually talk, is currently $544,500, including buyer’s premium. pic.twitter.com/ZVFQksAfJl — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 6, 2021

The car is reportedly worth between $175,000 and $300,000 while the current bid sits at $450,000 at publication time. (RELATED: Latest Banksy Painting Sells For Almost $10M, Becomes Second Highest-Priced Painting Sold)

Darren Rovell claimed the top bid is currently at $544,500 on Twitter.

“FULLY FUNCTIONAL K.I.T.T. CAR WITH FULL CONVERSION CAR LOCATED IN U.K. LOT,” the listing read. “WINNER RESPONSIBLE FOR DELIVERY EXPENSE, IF HAMMER PRICE EXCEEDS 25% ABOVE RESERVE PRICE, THE HOFF WILL PERSONALLY DELIVER THE CAR TO THE NEW OWNER.”

It’ll be interesting to see how much this car actually gets auctioned off for. It’s already $100,000 over the price it is worth with only seven bids, so I expect it to get much higher.

Hasselhoff is reportedly going to personally deliver the car to the person who wins the auction. That alone is probably going to drive the price up pretty high. It just makes the entire experience worth so much more. The person does have to pay 25% above the asking price to get the Hasselhoff delivery.

Is that worth it? Maybe.