LeBron James Floats Buying Sen Loeffler’s Basketball Team

LeBron James floated the idea of purchasing the professional women’s basketball team co-owned by Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the Atlanta Dream, according to The Hill.

“Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream Team. Whose in?” James tweeted.

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊???? pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

Loeffler and Mary Brock purchased the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) team in 2011, The Atlanta reported in 2013.

Members of the team criticized Loeffler for her policies and outspoken support of President Donald Trump and in August, some wore “Vote Warnock” t-shirts, The Hill reported.

“When we realized what our owner was doing and how she was kind of using us and the Black Lives Matter movement for her political gain, we felt like we didn’t want to feel kind of lost as the pawns in this,” Elizabeth Williams, one member said, according to The New York Times.

James has supported the Black Lives Matter movement, criticized Trump and encouraged constituents to vote Congressional Republicans out of office, The Hill reported. Loeffler has called the Black Lives Matter movement “Marxist.”

“There is no room for racism in this country. We cannot have it,” Loeffler said during a Winder, Georgia campaign stop, according to NPR in July. “But there is an organization, different from the saying, an organization called Black Lives Matter founded on Marxist principles. Marxism supports socialism.”

The Associated Press called Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock’s victory over Loeffler on Wednesday for the Georgia Senate race. Loeffler is one of the wealthiest Congressional members, The Hill reported.(RELATED: Dem Success In Georgia Depends On An Electoral Switch That Happened Once — More Than 20 Years Ago)

Loeffler’s office, The Lakers and James’s agency didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

