‘He Lit The Flame’: Liz Cheney Says Trump Created And Incited The Mob

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney lashed out at President Donald Trump after rioters breached the Capitol, forcing members of Congress to evacuate Wednesday.

Cheney joined Fox News anchor Bret Baier to discuss the protests that escalated to violence amid Congress’ attempt to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, and she argued that Trump was responsible for the chaos. (RELATED: ‘Unconstitutional Abuse Of Power’: Liz Cheney Blasts Pelosi’s Proxy Voting ‘Scheme’)

“We just had a violent mob assault the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to prevent us from carrying out our constitutional duty,” Cheney explained. “There is no question that the president formed the mob. The president incited the mob, the president addressed the mob. He lit the flame This is what America is not.”

Cheney went on to say that President Trump needed to “take responsibility” for the people who were exercising mob rule on the Capitol, calling the situation “intolerable and unacceptable.”

Baier pointed out the fact that Trump had shared a video calling on protesters and rioters to go home and to act in a peaceful manner.

Cheney concluded by saying that Trump was “abusing the trust of the American people,” adding that while Congress planned to move forward with counting the votes and certifying the Electoral College’s vote counts, there were still “serious questions about the president’s involvement and responsibility for what happened here tonight, here today at the Capitol.”