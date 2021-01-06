Vice President Pence Begs Rioters To Leave Capitol Building, Calls For Peace Amid Chaos

Vice President Mike Pence has called on rioters to leave the Capitol Building after hundreds stormed the building as Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

“The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building,” Pence tweeted.

“Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” (RELATED: Don Jr. Condemns Rioters Storming The Building And Fighting Cops Hours After Riling Up Trump Supporters)

Pence’s call for peace comes mere hours after President Donald Trump spoke to his supporters prior to the attempted siege. Trump reiterated claims that the election was stolen and that alleged dumps of Biden votes on election night was “bullshit.”

But as the scene turned grim, Trump tweeted for rioters to “stay peaceful.”

Moments later Trump begged rioters to “remain peaceful,” as rioters smashed through Capitol Building doors and brawled with police.