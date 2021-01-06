Musician The Weeknd Unveils New Look In Latest Video

The Weeknd’s new look in his latest video is causing quite a stir and has fans speculating what is going on.

It comes following the release of the 30-year-old singer’s new music video called “Save Your Tears,” with fans getting their first glimpse of the singer’s face now that the bandages he was sporting during his “After Hours” era are off, according to the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday.

The video gave the appearance that the “Blinding Lights” hitmaker’s face was filled with Botox and fillers and changed by plastic surgery, while it’s most likely from the use of makeup and prosthetics. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Hits Back At Plastic Surgery Rumors)

Some fans suggested the “new look” is a commentary on being snubbed by this year’s Grammy Awards. (RELATED: Bella Hadid Apologizes After Facing Backlash Over Snap Deemed Rude To Arab Countries)

I Think Basically it’s shots At the Grammy and How The Only Way for him to be Recognized by them is to Be Fake in front of a Crowd of Fake People. — The GrandMaster (@TaeKwonzy) January 5, 2021

So Abel’s on stage performing, physically looking fake and not his true self. He’s performing for a crowd full of masked people. the crowd could symbolize the Grammys voters bc I don’t think we know who they are irl. pic.twitter.com/pbyixlRkvc — aqua | protect black women (@xoharris2000) January 5, 2021

Someone walk me thru The Weeknd’s face as sported in his new video…part of his stuntin’ with makeup effects or extreme plastic surgery? pic.twitter.com/sPOs33UF94 — Kevin C. Johnson (@kevincjohnson) January 5, 2021

With other’s speculated that look was direct dig at his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid, per Page Six.

“Did Bella Hadid get anything for referring The Weeknd to her plastic surgeon?,” one person tweeted.

Did Bella Hadid get anything for referring The Weeknd to her plastic surgeon? — Valerie. (@valeriegauvain) January 6, 2021

“Is The Weeknd trying to look like Bella Hadid bc I can see it,” another wrote.

IS THE WEEKND TRYING TO LOOK LIKE BELLA HADID BC I CAN SEE IT pic.twitter.com/w8oi5bFPet — Cindy (@souvenirgomezz) January 6, 2021

Hadid previously denied having any plastic surgery or using “fillers or Botox.”