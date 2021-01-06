Sports

NBA, NFL Coaches And Players React To ‘Dangerous’ Rioters Who Stormed The Capitol

San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

NBA and NFL coaches and players reacted Wednesday to video of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol building and fighting with cops.

“You know I’ll say it because I don’t think a lot of people want to,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said in an interview shared on ESPN’s Sports Center. The comments were noted in a tweet from a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter. (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

“Could you imagine today if those were all Black people storming the Capital and what would have happened?” he reportedly added. “You know, so that to me is a picture that’s worth a 1,000 words to all of us.”

“It’s a sad day in a lot of ways, not good for our country more across the borders that people see this,” he continued. “But it’s part of what we are and so we have to solve it.”  (RELATED: Kevin Durant Reveals He’ll Wear Number 7 For The Brooklyn Nets)

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks reportedly called the situation “sad.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We should be better than this,” Brooks said. “When I see the videos, it’s disgusting. I just hope that everybody from there is safe. This should not be allowed.”

NBA players Dwayne Wade, Jamal Crawford, Garrett Temple and more commented on social media about the events at the Capitol and noted what they said was a “blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved.”

NFL players like Richard Sherman, Jarvis Juice Landry, Robert Griffin III (RG3) and more called the rioters “terrorists” and “dangerous,” per NFL.com.