NBA, NFL Coaches And Players React To ‘Dangerous’ Rioters Who Stormed The Capitol

NBA and NFL coaches and players reacted Wednesday to video of rioters storming the U.S. Capitol building and fighting with cops.

“You know I’ll say it because I don’t think a lot of people want to,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said in an interview shared on ESPN’s Sports Center. The comments were noted in a tweet from a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter. (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

“Could you imagine today if those were all Black people storming the Capital and what would have happened?” he reportedly added. “You know, so that to me is a picture that’s worth a 1,000 words to all of us.”

“It’s a sad day in a lot of ways, not good for our country more across the borders that people see this,” he continued. “But it’s part of what we are and so we have to solve it.” (RELATED: Kevin Durant Reveals He’ll Wear Number 7 For The Brooklyn Nets)

Wizards head coach Scott Brooks reportedly called the situation “sad.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We should be better than this,” Brooks said. “When I see the videos, it’s disgusting. I just hope that everybody from there is safe. This should not be allowed.”

NBA players Dwayne Wade, Jamal Crawford, Garrett Temple and more commented on social media about the events at the Capitol and noted what they said was a “blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved.”

Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

You do things like this when you know there is a certain privilege where nothing is gonna happen to you. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 6, 2021

They allocate it and use it to keep black people in line. It works for the people it was built to work for. They didn’t foresee this type of stuff happening. It wasn’t meant to be used against these people. https://t.co/JOjD78ByEC — Garrett Temple (@GTemp17) January 6, 2021

An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now. And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2021

Keep that same energy you clown. https://t.co/nKnl988JAh — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) January 6, 2021

NFL players like Richard Sherman, Jarvis Juice Landry, Robert Griffin III (RG3) and more called the rioters “terrorists” and “dangerous,” per NFL.com.

Never thought Americans would let terrorists into the capital without a fight….sad day — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 6, 2021

There are certain things my brain could never imagine…. and one of them is black ppl storming a government building and taking things without deadly consequences. But that’s just my brain. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 6, 2021

Glaring Difference Between A Peaceful Protest And This!!!!! I Couldn’t imagine How Many Of Our People Would Be Hurt By Now — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 6, 2021

The difference in the treatment between races in America is on full display — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 6, 2021

I guess breaking in the capital and destroying government property because someone didn’t get elected in office is more acceptable than taking a knee for injustices in our country. — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) January 6, 2021

Oh they thought it was sweet cause they had the American flag..I hope you take notice America, these folks dangerous. — Trey Flowers (@III_Flowers) January 6, 2021