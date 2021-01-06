Nick Saban’s Daughter Appears To Delete Her Twitter Account After Questioning Ohio State’s Coronavirus Issues

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen appears to have nuked her Twitter.

Kristen got torched online when she called “BS” on a report that Ohio State is dealing with coronavirus issues ahead of the title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She claimed the Buckeyes were only worried about getting Justin Fields healthy in a since-deleted tweet.

???? sure you wanna face another backup from OSU? You know what happen last time right…. pic.twitter.com/gYkA8bQ5m0 — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 5, 2021

She deleted the tweet and later issued an apology Tuesday night. Now, it looks like her entire account is gone. Her Twitter handle @kristensabans brings up a dead account when you search for it.

Nick Saban’s daughter apologizes after criticizing Ohio State for Buckeyes’ COVID-19 situation. https://t.co/4NNEr5TCk6 — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 6, 2021

Is college football the greatest sport on Earth or is it the greatest sport on Earth? Nick Saban’s daughter took a shot at OSU, got roasted and now her entire Twitter account appears gone.

OSU fans literally managed to get Nick Saban’s daughter to quit one of the largest social media platforms on the internet.

Kristen Saban: iF fiELdS iS hUrT uSE yOuR bAcKuP Me: Or use our third string QB again LOL pic.twitter.com/vEjcioVbkx — Arrogant Ryan Day (@ArrogantBuckeye) January 5, 2021

I was stunned when I saw Kristen send her original tweet questioning OSU. You think her dad wants her out here firing off hot takes ahead of the national title game Monday?

Hell no. He’s trying to win a ring and his daughter is picking fights with OSU. That’s a recipe for disaster.

I’d love to hear the conversation between Nick Saban and daughter Kristen after she tweeted that Ohio State is just making up covid issues to allow time for players to heal. pic.twitter.com/cZKiGaNudx — W00PIGS000IE (@W00PIGS000IE) January 5, 2021

Kristen better pray like hell Alabama beats OSU. If not, she’s going to get justifiably roasted forever. What an incredible sequence of events.