Nick Saban’s Daughter Appears To Delete Her Twitter Account After Questioning Ohio State’s Coronavirus Issues

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban hoists the Leishman trophy after the Rose Bowl game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&amp;T Stadium. Alabama defeated Notre Dame 31-14. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen appears to have nuked her Twitter.

Kristen got torched online when she called “BS” on a report that Ohio State is dealing with coronavirus issues ahead of the title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She claimed the Buckeyes were only worried about getting Justin Fields healthy in a since-deleted tweet.

She deleted the tweet and later issued an apology Tuesday night. Now, it looks like her entire account is gone. Her Twitter handle @kristensabans brings up a dead account when you search for it.

Is college football the greatest sport on Earth or is it the greatest sport on Earth? Nick Saban’s daughter took a shot at OSU, got roasted and now her entire Twitter account appears gone.

OSU fans literally managed to get Nick Saban’s daughter to quit one of the largest social media platforms on the internet.

I was stunned when I saw Kristen send her original tweet questioning OSU. You think her dad wants her out here firing off hot takes ahead of the national title game Monday?

Hell no. He’s trying to win a ring and his daughter is picking fights with OSU. That’s a recipe for disaster.

Kristen better pray like hell Alabama beats OSU. If not, she’s going to get justifiably roasted forever. What an incredible sequence of events.