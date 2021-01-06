Officials Announce Capitol Is Secure From Rioters

Officials confirmed that the United States Capitol is secure nearly four hours after a mob stormed the building.

The announcement rang across the Capitol Grounds Wednesday evening, the Associated Press reported. Rioters clashed with Capitol Police earlier Wednesday before forcing their way into the building, disrupting Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote and resulting in lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, being ushered away for their own safety.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown soon after, preventing lawmakers, staffers and reporters from leaving the building. Rioters broke into both the House and Senate floors as well as Pelosi’s office at various points Wednesday.

Several lawmakers said that they expected to resume their business Wednesday night.

Lawmakers should return and finish certifying as soon as it is safe for them to do so. Sends a clear message that American institutions and democracy are stronger than those seeking to destroy them https://t.co/KP3ZDJDpcW — Andrew Trunsky (@atrunsky) January 6, 2021

Protesters began the day outside the White House at a rally, where President Donald Trump and several allies spoke, before marching to the Capitol. Trump released a video telling his supporters to go home hours after violence broke out, and issued two tweets earlier urging peace. (RELATED: Trump Urges Pence To Overturn Election As His Supporters Storm The Capitol)

Trump appeared to justify the mob’s later actions in a tweet Wednesday evening, which Twitter later removed, calling the rioters “great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.