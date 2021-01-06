PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Earn A Big Win Thursday Over A Tough Indiana Team

Wisconsin has a monster basketball game Thursday night against Indiana, and we need to earn a big win.

Right now, the Badgers are 9-2, and it’s time to hit ten wins early in January 2021. Our Sunday game against Penn State was postponed, and that means we’re taking the court for the first time since beating Minnesota. If you think I’m worried, then you don’t know me. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Indiana isn’t one of the best teams in the country, they’re a damn tough B1G opponent. As we learned from our Maryland loss, anything is possible in the Big 10.

We should have boat raced the Terrapins, but they showed up and showed out in Madison. If we’re not ready to roll, then we’re in big trouble against the Hoosiers.

Luckily, I have no doubt at all that Greg Gard will have the squad ready to roll. I have no doubt that we’re going to be ready for battle.

We looked unstoppable against Minnesota. The Gophers had no idea what hit them once they took the floor against the Badgers.

I expect the same kind of outcome this Thursday night.

You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on FS1. It should be a ton of fun!