Queen Elizabeth II’s Staffer Put Behind Bars For Stealing ‘Significant Quantity’ Of Items From Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II’s staffer has been put behind bars after admitting to stealing a “significant quantity” of items from Buckingham Palace.

Palace catering assistant Adam Canto pleaded guilty to three counts of theft for stealing such items as signed photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a photo album from President Donald Trump‘s visit to the United Kingdom, according to the BBC in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

During the court hearing, police said they had recovered a “significant quantity” of the stolen goods at Canto’s place when they searched his quarters at the palace’s Royal Mews.

Authorities said the goods were taken from the royal palace between November 2019 and August 2020, per Fox News. The value of the items were worth between $13,000 and $135,000 and were listed for sale on Ebay.

A total of 37 items were for sale on the auction site, but for well under their value, with Canto earning $10,000 for the sales.(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

According to the report:

Some 77 items were taken from the palace shop, while others were stolen from staff lockers, the Queen’s Gallery shop and the Duke of York’s storeroom.

The 37-year-old also admitted to stealing several medals, including a Companion of Bath medal belonging to the Master of the Household, Vice Admiral Master Tony Johnstone-Burt, per the report.

The former palace staffer was sentenced to eight months in jail after admitting to stealing the items.