Warnock Ducks Meghan McCain’s Court-Packing Question Twice — Then Whoopi Goldberg Cuts Her Off

Whoopi Goldberg cut off co-host Meghan McCain as she tried to press Democratic Georgia Senator-elect Raphael Warnock on the subject of court-packing.

Warnock joined ABC’s “The View” just hours after he was projected to defeat Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Tuesday’s runoff election — and while Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin used their time to offer congratulations, McCain opted to go straight to a policy question. (RELATED: ‘That Is So Nasty’: Meghan McCain Fires Back At Joy Behar In Heated Exchange)

WATCH:

McCain began by congratulating Warnock, but immediately pivoted to a question about the types of policies he might support.

“You talked a lot about unity on the campaign trail and the need to unify the country and unify Georgians, but Progressives across the country are celebrating that your election could mean adding two states, eliminating the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court with more members. Chuck Schumer this morning tweeted, quote, ‘Buckle up,'” McCain explained.

McCain then asked whether Warnock would commit to not doing those things, as Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin had. “Will you do the same thing as Joe Manchin and agree not to follow up with those things?” she asked. (RELATED: ‘Defund, My Butt!’: Joe Manchin Says He Won’t Defund Police, Pack The Court Or Nuke Filibuster)

Warnock brushed McCain’s questions aside as “interesting conversations inside the beltway,” saying that he intended to focus on making sure his constituents did not “lose their health care in the middle of a pandemic.”

“I do believe that average Americans care about packing the courts and I would like to know if you agree with Joe Manchin and agree that you are not for that,” McCain tried again.

Warnock pivoted back to health care, saying that once he was in office he would strive to address the needs of his constituents.

“The people of Georgia rose up and rebuked that kind of politics last night and I intend to represent their interests and make sure they have health care, to make sure they enjoy livable wage and their voice can be heard in their democracy,” Warnock continued.

“Senator, I understand that. I’m just asking you a direct question,” McCain tried a third time. “I just wanted to know if you —”

“Actually, I’m going to end this — hey, listen!” Goldberg cut in then, thanking Warnock and talking over McCain’s question to take the show to a commercial break.