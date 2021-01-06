REPORT: Cabinet Members Discussed Invoking 25th Amendment To Remove Trump

Some White House Cabinet members reportedly discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, CBS reported Wednesday.

Calls to impeach Trump abounded after rioters stormed and broke into the Capitol building Wednesday and disrupted the Electoral College vote certification that would cement President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Others, including former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, directly blamed the president for stoking potentially violent sentiments over the past two months.

CBS anchor Margaret Brennan appeared on “Special Report” to report that some Cabinet members had discussed “whether to move forward with formal proceedings to invoke the 25th Amendment.”

Such a move would cause “Vice President Mike Pence to effectively become the commander in chief for the remainder of the presidency,” Brennan reported. She added that the discussion has reportedly not been formally presented to Pence, adding that the move is “not about to happen” but rather is “being discussed right now.”

NEWS: @margbrennan reports there is now discussion among cabinet members regarding potentially invoking the 25th Amendment — removing @realDonaldTrump from office, effectively allowing @Mike_Pence to take over as president It has not yet been formally been presented to @VP pic.twitter.com/3FxZhAwhaw — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 7, 2021

ABC’s Jonathan Karl also reported that Cabinet members were in discussion about invoking the amendment in a Twitter post. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Wonders Why 25th Amendment Exists If It’s Not Being Used To Remove Trump)

ABC News has learned there have been conversations among some Trump cabinet members of invoking the 25th Amendment. @Santucci @KFaulders — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 7, 2021

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment gives the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members the ability to remove a president from office in the case of a president’s “inability” to perform his or her duties.