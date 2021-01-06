REPORT: Steve Sarkisian’s Contract At Texas Is Worth More Than $34 Million

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is reportedly being paid a ton of money.

According to Chip Brown, the new coach of the Longhorns has agreed to a contract worth $34.2 million over six years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sarkisian’s base salary for the 2021 season will be $5.2 million.

That’s a whole lot of money, folks! Steve Sarkisian is going to be sleeping in a bed made out of $100 bills with this deal.

Clearly, Texas was hellbent on hiring the Alabama OC because there’s no way you can turn down that kind of cash.

For a guy who hasn’t been a head coach since USC pushed him out the door several years ago, it’s truly a staggering amount of money.

He’s already among the highest-paid coaches in the sport. I guess Nick Saban’s program for rehabbing the career of failed head coaches has worked again!

In all seriousness, I’m pumped for Sark. He’s a great offensive mind, and he’s made an incredible comeback in the world of football. Now, he’s also rich! You love to see it!