REPORT: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Will Be Released In 2021

“Stranger Things” season four is reportedly expected to arrive in 2021.

Millions of fans around the globe have been waiting on pins and needles for season four of “Stranger Things,” but we really don’t know much about what’s happening. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment world has been brought to a grinding halt. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, we might have a little clarity. According to ScreenRant.com, the newest season of the hit sci-fi/fantasy Netflix show will be released at some point this year.

Seeing as how season three dropped in July of 2019, I think we kind of all expected new episodes at some point in 2020 or early 2021 at the latest.

Again, coronavirus changed everything. The first real hint about season four came in September 2019. That’s well over a year ago at this point.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

We also had a brief look at Hopper in Russia in February 2020. Outside of that, we haven’t had much since July 2019.

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Now, it’s the start of 2021, and ScreenRant is reporting that “Stranger Things” season four will drop this year.

I know it’s not much, but it’s certainly better than nothing with how little information we have about the hit show.

I need new episodes like I need air. Let’s hope they get here sooner rather than later. We’ve waited long enough!