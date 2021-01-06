Rioters Destroy Associated Press Crew’s Equipment, Video Shows

Pro-Trump rioters damaged camera equipment owned by Associated Press News on Wednesday in Washington D.C., according to a video recorded by Townhall Media.

JUST IN – Protesters destroy mainstream media crews’ equipment.pic.twitter.com/lfb8tvjUAe — Disclose.tv ???? (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

At the beginning of the video, the rioters can be heard shouting, “Get out! Get out of here! F*ck you!”

Another member of the mob then uses a Trump flag to knock over the camera lights. More rioters begin to knock over cameras.

Someone either holding the camera or near the camera can be heard shouting, “No, no, no, no, no. Don’t damage anything! Don’t damage anything!”

Using what sounded like a megaphone, another member of the mob screams, “F*ck you, propaganda! F*ck you!”

A woman who appears to work for AP yells in response that they are leaving. (RELATED: Schumer And Pelosi Urge Trump To Demand Protesters Leave The Capitol)

At the end of the video, a protestor pours a bottle of Glaceau Smartwater on the camera equipment. Another uses an umbrella to smash the camera equipment. In the background, protestors shout, “They’re communists!”

On Wednesday, as Trump supporters clashed with police and stormed into the House and Senate floor, the Capitol went on lockdown.

President Trump lashed out at Vice President Mike Pence for not challenging the 2020 Presidential Election results. After destructive rioting began, Trump encouraged the American people to support Capitol Police and for the rioters to go home.