Rudy Giuliani Says America Needs ‘Trial By Combat’ To Decide Election

Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the U.S. should have a “trial by combat” to decide the 2020 election during his Wednesday appearance at a pro-Trump rally in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump tapped Giuliani to lead his efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win soon after Election Day. Giuliani and the Trump campaign have filed roughly 40 lawsuits since then, all of which failed due to lack of evidence. Giuliani maintains, however, that he is confident the Trump campaign will find election irregularities that amount to “criminality.”

“Let’s have trial by combat,” Giuliani said. “I’m willing to stake my reputation — the president is willing to stake his reputation — on the fact that we will find criminality there.”

Giuliani made the comment during a massive protest in the nation’s capital against the formal announcement of Biden’s electoral college win in a special session of Congress on Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the session, and Trump has pressured him to “decertify” the Electoral College’s vote, a power the vice president does not possess. (RELATED: Trump Vows Revenge Against Brian Kemp, Raffensperger In Georgia Rally)

Pence himself has not weighed in publicly on his role in the ceremony. While he has the authority to hear or overrule objections to the Electoral College’s vote, he does not have the authority to overturn the vote outright. When Biden himself was in the same position with Trump’s election in 2016, he chose to overrule objections to Trump’s win during the session.

The Electoral Count Act of 1887, which governs the process, specifically prohibits the vice president from intervening in the procedures.

More than a dozen Republican senators have announced their intentions to formally object to certifying Biden’s win during the session.

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are leading the effort, but it is unlikely to have more than a symbolic effect. Republican colleagues have criticized the effort, removing any hope of a majority in the Senate for the decertification vote. Democrats also maintain a majority in the House, where roughly 100 Republicans have vowed to object.