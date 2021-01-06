Ryan Reynolds Shares Tribute To Alex Trebek After ‘Jeopardy!’ Cameo Airs

Actor Ryan Reynolds shared a tribute to Alex Trebek after the actor’s “Jeopardy!” cameo aired Monday night.

Reynolds asked a question about his upcoming movie “Free Guy.”

It’s an honour (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy ???????? https://t.co/YQ3FDo3n6m — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 5, 2021

“I’m Ryan Reynolds,” Reynolds began his cameo. “In my 2020 movie, Free Guy, I play a bank teller who comes to realize that he’s really a NPC, short for this kind of character.”

“Jeopardy!” contestant Brayden Smith correctly answered the question with the response, “what is a non-player character.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Shares Message Of Hope In Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode)

“It’s an honor (and a little heartbreaking) to be with #AlexTrebek one last time on @Jeopardy,” Reynolds wrote alongside a clip of the moment.

Reynolds shared a tribute to Trebek on Twitter after the game show great passed away.

“Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film ‘Free Guy’ last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny,” Reynolds wrote at the time. “In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.”

We love to see Trebek and Reynolds on the big screen together not once, but twice. According to Reynolds, it seems like we will get to see Trebek in action again in May when “Free Guy” is released. I truly can’t wait.