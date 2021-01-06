Saints Coach Sean Payton Wants 50,000 Quarantined Fans For The Playoff Game Against Chicago

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton wants up to 50,000 fans at the team’s playoff game against the Bears.

According to Mike Triplett, Payton wants 50,000 fans to quarantine ahead of time in order to be able to attend the game against Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sean Payton said he suggested the idea of quarantining 50,000 Saints fans to create a scientifically-safe home-field advantage in the Superdome. … Doesn’t sound like he’ll get his wish, but those wheels are always turning. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 6, 2021

Sean Payton is an absolute national treasure. He really thinks 50,000 fans are going to be able to quarantine ahead of the Sunday game?

I love bold plans, but that’s even too bold for my blood.

How the hell would this even be possible? How would you convince 50,000 people to quarantine for a football game and then make sure they actually all do it?

It’s just not possible at all.

I love the plan from Payton. Great enthusiasm. Can’t get enough of that kind of energy. It’s also absolutely not going to happen.