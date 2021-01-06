Schumer And Pelosi Urge Trump To Demand Protesters Leave The Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement Wednesday urging President Donald Trump to call on all protesters to leave the Capitol building.

“We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protesters leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately,” the Democratic leaders said after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday during a protest objecting to the certification of Electoral College votes.

Schumer and Pelosi call on Trump to demand that protesters leave the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Asa8n2jFJX — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 6, 2021

The joint statement was issued as images surfaced of a protester sitting in Pelosi’s office. A note was left on Pelosi’s desk that read, “We will not back down,” according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘Pipe Bomb Reported’: Hill Staff Evacuates As Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building)

Fox News just broadcast an image of a protesters sitting in Pelosi’s office pic.twitter.com/Adq5ZvthFM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021



At the time Pelosi and Schumer issued their statement, Trump had called on protesters at the Capitol to “remain peaceful” and to “support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement” in two tweets but had explicitly requested they leave the building.

Trump later issued a video statement telling protesters to “go home in peace.”

Vice President Mike Pence said in a tweet that anyone involved in the “violence and destruction taking place at the” Capitol building must immediately leave.

The Army activated the entire DC National Guard Wednesday afternoon to be deployed at the Capitol and other locations in the city, according to The New York Times.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told CBS that he “completely condemns” the violence unfolding at the Capitol.

“I am disappointed. I am sad. This is not what our country should look like. This is not who we are. This is not the first amendment,” McCarthy said. “This has to stop and this has to stop now.”

