Senate Aide Reportedly Seized Electoral College Ballots Before Chamber Was Stormed By Mob

A Senate aide reportedly seized copies of Electoral College certificates before lawmakers were evacuated Wednesday from the Capitol Building after pro-Trump rioters stormed inside, numerous sources reported.

A “quick-thinking” Senate aide rescued the ballots as Trump supporters breached the Capitol Building, when Congress was carrying out the certification of the votes, Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said, according to CBS News political correspondent Ed O’Keefe.

JUST NOW: @SenDuckworth tells us on @CBSNews that a “Quick-thinking” Senate aide seized copies of the Electoral College certificates before they all evacuated the chamber. — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) January 6, 2021

Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob. pic.twitter.com/2JCauUIlvg — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 6, 2021

Rioters stormed the Senate chamber, interrupting the count that began at 1 p.m. of the votes that would cement President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and ignited violence in Washington, D.C., that has resulted in the death of a woman who was shot inside the Capitol building. (RELATED: ‘Pipe Bomb Reported’: Hill Staff Evacuates As Pro-Trump Mob Storms Capitol Building)

Breaking: Several law enforcement officials say the woman who was shot inside the Capitol building today has died. https://t.co/1W8sR7Vjg9 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 6, 2021

Proceedings for the vote are expected to resume at 8 p.m., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, according to CNN reporter Manu Raju.

Schumer says “8 o’clock” when asked when the proceedings would begin again — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 6, 2021

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser enacted a citywide curfew of 6 p.m. and requested additional National Guard support after already mobilizing 100 troops ahead of the rally to protest the 2020 election. Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he would send Virginia National Guardsmen and 200 state troopers to the city.