‘A Brand New Day’: Chuck Schumer Declares Dem Majority, Calls $2,000 Checks A Priority For New Senate

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared that Democrats had regained control of the Senate and said he would serve as Senate “majority leader” during a Wednesday press conference.

“It feels like a brand new day. For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate — and that will be very good for the American people,” Schumer told reporters. “The Senate Democratic majority is committed to delivering the bold change and help that Americans need and demand.”

WATCH:

Democrats are anticipating control of the White House and both chambers of Congress after multiple election projections indicated that Democratic candidates will win both Georgia Senate runoff races, according to The Hill.

Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock was declared the winner against incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the Tuesday runoff election. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff currently leads incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue by just 0.4 points, according to The New York Times.

Schumer also promised to work closely with the incoming Biden administration during remarks Wednesday. “As majority leader, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will have a partner who is ready, willing and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver help and bold change to the American people,” he told reporters.

One issue expected to top Senate Democrats’ agenda is delivering on coronavirus relief legislation and $2,000 stimulus checks in particular. Biden vowed during a Monday event in Atlanta that a Democratic majority in Congress would lead to another round of stimulus checks, according to Market Watch.

“If you send Jon and the reverend to Washington, those $2,000 checks will go out the door, restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now,” Biden said. (RELATED: Georgia Senate Races In A State That’s Gone With The Wind)

Schumer noted during Wednesday’s press conference that passing legislation to provide $2,000 stimulus checks would be one of the first orders of business for a Democratic-led Senate.

“Senate Democrats know that America is hurting — help is on the way,” he told reporters. “One of the first things that I want to do when our two new senators are seated is deliver the $2,000 checks to American families.”

Schumer did not indicate whether his proposal for $2,000 stimulus checks would be part of a standalone bill or a broader coronavirus relief package, according to The Hill. The pledge comes after legislation to deliver $2,000 direct cash payments was blocked multiple times in the Senate.