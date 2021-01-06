REPORT: Good Samaritan Helps State Trooper Apprehend Violent Driver After Car Crash

An off-duty security guard reportedly didn’t hesitate to stop an assault on a Minnesota state trooper by a driver who had crashed his car Sunday night in Brooklyn Center.

The good Samaritan, Vincent Williams, 30, of Fridley, was driving behind a Honda Accord being driven by Matthew William Cleve, 38, of Zimmerman, and watched the vehicle veer off into the opposite lane and crash near Highway 252 and North 70th Avenue, according to the Star Tribune.

Williams reportedly turned his car around to see if he could help, just as a Minnesota state trooper arrived, watching Cleve exit his car and walked away. When the trooper told him to stop, he did not comply, the Star Tribune reported. The trooper reportedly attempted to detain the driver who looked to be under the influence, when Cleve turned and punched him in the face, then pinned him to the ground and tried to grab the officer’s handgun.

At that point, video aired on a WCCO-TV (Ch. 4) report shows Williams pulling up behind the trooper’s vehicle.



“That’s when I jumped in,” said the 6-4, 300-pound Williams in WCCO’s video. “I approached him and saw that he had the officer’s gun. I said let the gun go.” Then veteran security guard grabbed Cleve and pulled him off the officer. Williams said he pinned the driver to the ground and held him while the trooper got out a Taser and used it on Cleve, who was eventually detained.

Col. Matt Langer of the State Patrol was quoted in the Star Tribune saying that Williams “was really helpful in not only seeing what was happening but helping the trooper regain control of the situation.” (RELATED: Drunk Driver Trying To Escape Police Ends Up Biting K-9, Barks At Officers)

Cleve, who had prior felony conviction, is charged with disarming a peace officer and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.