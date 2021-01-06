Politics

Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s Chief Of Staff And Trump’s Former Press Secretary, Resigns Over DC Riot

President Donald Trump Departs White House For North Carolina Election Rally

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Font Size:

Stephanie Grisham, First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and one of the longest-serving officials in the Trump administration, reportedly resigned her post Wednesday in response to the rioting mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters that stormed the United States Capitol.

Grisham’s resignation will take effect immediately, exactly two weeks before Trump’s final day in office, CNN reported Wednesday. The White House did not respond to Daily Caller’s inquiries on her departure by press time, but Grisham confirmed the news shortly after CNN’s report was published. (RELATED: Trump, As His Supporters Storm The US Capitol, Lashes Out At Pence For Refusing To Overturn Election)

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 08: White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (L) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters before he boards Marine One and departing the White House November 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, where he plans to kick off his Black Voices for Trump Coalition, an effort to attract more African-American voters. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 08: White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham (L) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters before he boards Marine One and departing the White House November 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Grisham immediately joined the administration after working on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In the spring of 2017, she replaced Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary, simultaneously serving as Trump’s communications director for just short of one year. She never held a press briefing during her tenure. Current White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany replaced Grisham, who moved to the East Wing to serve as FLOTUS’ top staffer.

According to CNN, Grisham has repeatedly considered resigning from the administration after Mark Meadows took over as chief of staff in early 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available. 