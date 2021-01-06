Stephanie Grisham, Melania’s Chief Of Staff And Trump’s Former Press Secretary, Resigns Over DC Riot

Stephanie Grisham, First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and one of the longest-serving officials in the Trump administration, reportedly resigned her post Wednesday in response to the rioting mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters that stormed the United States Capitol.

Grisham’s resignation will take effect immediately, exactly two weeks before Trump’s final day in office, CNN reported Wednesday. The White House did not respond to Daily Caller’s inquiries on her departure by press time, but Grisham confirmed the news shortly after CNN’s report was published. (RELATED: Trump, As His Supporters Storm The US Capitol, Lashes Out At Pence For Refusing To Overturn Election)

It has been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse . I am very proud to have been a part of @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration. Signing off now – you can find me at @OMGrisham — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 7, 2021

Grisham immediately joined the administration after working on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. In the spring of 2017, she replaced Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary, simultaneously serving as Trump’s communications director for just short of one year. She never held a press briefing during her tenure. Current White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany replaced Grisham, who moved to the East Wing to serve as FLOTUS’ top staffer.

According to CNN, Grisham has repeatedly considered resigning from the administration after Mark Meadows took over as chief of staff in early 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.