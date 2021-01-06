‘Clear Acts Of Sedition And Violence And Terrorism’: Jake Tapper Blasts Trump Statement During Riots

CNN anchor Jake Tapper lashed out at President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s riots on Capitol Hill.

Appearing above a chyron that read, “Trump addresses the rioters he unleashed,” Tapper said that Trump’s supporters were guilty of acts of “sedition and terrorism” and that the president had done little to encourage them to go home. (RELATED: Jon Ossoff Blows Off Jake Tapper’s Challenge To Claim That Kelly Loeffler ‘Campaigned With A Klansman’)

WATCH:

“We brought that to you because President Trump on the tape says to his supporters who are right now conducting an armed insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, he tells them to go home, but I also want to note that in that video he lies about the election being stolen and pours more fuel on the fire,” Tapper said in response.

Tapper went on to say that he hoped that people listened to the president’s call for them to return home but that he wasn’t certain that the network should have aired his remarks.

“I want people to remember how they feel watching these images of the United States Capitol being taken over and these clear acts of sedition and violence and terrorism by Trump supporters, because there’s going to be an attempt to whitewash and pretend this didn’t happen,” Tapper continued.

Abby Phillip joined in, arguing that the real question was whether or not President Trump could remain in office even until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“I think now we have to ask the question, is President Trump capable of leading this country even for the next 13 days? He is inciting violence against the government itself, lawlessness, vandalism, and he’s also completely MIA in terms of his principle job, which is to keep this country safe, to protect Americans,” she said.