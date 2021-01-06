Thousands Arrive In DC For Pro-Trump March

Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters arrived in Washington, D.C. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for a march to support the commander-in-chief.

The march is scheduled for January 6, the same day that Congress is set to certify the election results declaring President-elect Joe Biden the winner. Attendees protested the results of the election, arguing that alleged widespread voter fraud was used to falsify the election against Trump.

“Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and nullify Republican votes,” the Trump March website states. “It’s up to the American people to stop it. Along with President Trump, we will do whatever it takes to ensure the integrity of this election for the good of the nation.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: Proud Boys, Counter-Protesters Brawl On The Streets Of DC After MAGA March)

A video from independent reporter Brendan Gutenschwager showed a large crowd of people wearing MAGA attire at the National Mall awaiting Trump’s speech. The president is scheduled to speak at The Ellipse on Wednesday.

The overflow crowd on the National Mall continues to grow as rallygoers await the President Trump’s speech at The Ellipse this morning #DC #SaveAmericaMarch #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/kFM4ESwtGa — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Videos from Tuesday night showed Trump supporters clashing with police at Black Lives Matter Plaza. D.C. police told the Daily Caller that six officers were injured during the clashes, and police data showed that ten people were arrested during Tuesday night’s demonstrations.

Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Ahead of the event, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter that people who live in the D.C. area should stay out of downtown Wednesday and should not “engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation.” (RELATED: Proud Boys Leader Arrested Ahead Of Washington, DC Protests)

I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 3, 2021

Bowser also instructed the Metropolitan Police Department to prepare for the event, according to a Sunday press release. The mayor “instructed District agencies to create a comprehensive public safety response to ensure residents’ safety.”

Signs were hung up around the Freedom Plaza reminding protesters that firearms are prohibited within 1,000 feet of the area, WUSA9 reporter Kolbie Satterfield said on Twitter.