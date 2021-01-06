REPORT: Former Mistress Of Tiger Woods Opens Up About Their Affair

Tiger Woods’ former mistress Rachel Uchitel reportedly opened up about her affair with the pro golfer in an un-aired TV interview.

The interview with Woods‘ former mistress is set to premiere Sunday as part of a documentary about Woods’ life, according to a report published Wednesday by the Daily Mail.

Tiger ‘told mistress she was only one he ever loved & called romps plugging in’ https://t.co/1edOWT0hrr — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) January 6, 2021

Uchitel met Woods at a night club in New York, the outlet reported. That same night the two allegedly began their affair. (RELATED: REPORT: Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Expecting With Former NFL Player)

“He said something like when can I see you again,” Uchitel recalled during the interview, according to the outlet. “It was intimidating. This was Tiger Woods. I knew he was married, I knew he had responsibilities, but he said I want you to fly to Orlando, then I will come see you there.”

“That was the first night I had sex with him and I remember thinking how am I ever going to be with a mere mortal again because so many people put him on such a pedestal and here he was in my bed, and he was my Tiger,” she reportedly continued.

Uchitel claimed that Tiger revealed his problems to her because she asked questions that his wife never did.

“He was like a fountain, he wanted to talk and talk and talk,” Uchitel said, according to the Daily Mail.

“He was sick of trying to hide who he was but he was so scared of the real Tiger not living up to the Tiger that everybody else thinks he is,” she reportedly added.

Uchitel reportedly does have regrets about her affair with Tiger, the outlet reported.

“I regret that he was married and I regret the mistakes that I made but people came at me like they wanted to blame me for the fact a married man cheated on his wife, like I was the only one responsible for his actions,” Uchitel claimed, according to the Daily Mail.