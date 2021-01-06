Tom Hanks Goes Bald For Upcoming Movie About Elvis

Tom Hanks is rocking a very different look these days for the movie “Elvis.”

Hanks will star in an upcoming movie about the life of Elvis Presley, and he’ll play manager Colonel Tom Parker, according to Digital Spy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a recent interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” Hanks unveiled his bald head, and it’s a sight to behold. You can watch the interview below.

Actors go through transformations all the time, but this one is next level. I had no idea that Hanks would look so different from simply cutting his hair!

The dude looks like he aged about 20 years and is a completely different person without hair. What a wild look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks)

I’m sorry, but if you’re Tom Hanks, you just have to find a way for going bald to not happen. He’s one of the most powerful people in Hollywood.

If he wanted to keep his hair, I’m sure he could have, and he should have done that because going bald is a wild look for him.

Let us know what you think of Hanks’ new look in the comments below.