Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Sen. Warren, Others Slam ‘Attempted Coup’ At The Capitol

A slew of politicians took to Twitter to condemn the riots that broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol building, labeling them an “attempted coup.”

Shortly after Congress convened to certify the Electoral College votes, Trump supporters marched to the Capitol building to protest the proceedings. The crowd then began breaking through barriers and stormed into the Capitol building in large crowds. (RELATED: ‘Pipe Bomb Reported’: Hill Staff Evacuates As Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building)

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Politicians and their staffers were taken to safety as crowds overtook the building. A video posted to Twitter by independent journalist Tayler Hansen appears to show footage of a woman who was shot in the neck at the Capitol building.

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

One video on Twitter shows rioters repeatedly ramming a door on the Capitol building and shattering glass.

Many politicians are now condemning the violence, labeling the the riots “an attempted coup.”

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf — who has strongly opposed President Donald Trump in the past — wrote on Twitter, “What we’re seeing today is not democracy-it’s an attempted coup. We had a free and fair election. The results were clear. Republicans from Pres. Trump to PA legislative leaders need to stop the disinformation and tell their supporters the truth before there’s further violence.”

What we’re seeing today is not democracy—it’s an attempted coup. We had a free and fair election. The results were clear. Republicans from Pres. Trump to PA legislative leaders need to stop the disinformation and tell their supporters the truth before there’s further violence. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 6, 2021

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo chimed in, also characterizing the riot as a “coup.”

We must call today’s violence what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup. We won’t let President Trump, those in Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed the Capitol steal our democracy. The will of the American people will be carried out. pic.twitter.com/8DSeHJYzmN — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 6, 2021

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke tweeted, “It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup,” in response to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup. https://t.co/AGj44pipsd — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 6, 2021

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren went further, stating that the riots were an “act of insurrection egged on by a corrupt President to overthrow our democracy.”

The violence at the Capitol today was an attempted coup and act of insurrection egged on by a corrupt President to overthrow our democracy. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 6, 2021

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin’s 2nd District tweeted, “I think we need to call this what it is. An attempted coup.”

I think we need to call this what it is. An attempted coup. — Mark Pocan (@MarkPocan) January 6, 2021

The president released a video statement via Twitter encouraging the rioters to go home — and restating his contention that the election was stolen. It has since been removed from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, as reported by The Hill.