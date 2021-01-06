Woman Allegedly Shot In Neck As Capitol Building Swamped With Rioters

A young woman was allegedly shot in the neck inside the Capitol Building as hundreds of rioters stormed the building Wednesday.

Tayler Hansen claimed in a tweet that a woman who was right beside him in the Capitol Building was hit through the neck. Video footage shows a group of men surround the woman, who is wearing what appears to be a pro-Trump flag, before trying to lift her up.

A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021

Blood can be seen pouring out of her neck as the woman appears to lose consciousness. Bystanders are seen holding pressure to the wound. It is unclear who shot her. (RELATED: Police Draw Weapons As Pro-Trump Rioters Break Down Glass Door Of Capitol Building, Brawl With Officers)

MSNBC video footage showed a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher covered in blood and surrounded by officers. Paramedics can be seen applying pressure to a neck wound as blood continues to pour out.

Caleb Hull claimed that the woman seen in the MSNBC video is the same woman in Hansen’s video.

GRAPHIC: MSNBC shows video of a person being wheeled out of the Capitol on a stretcher, covered in blood and in very bad shape. pic.twitter.com/W6jKaXDudK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2021

Confirmed: Woman who was trying to breach the doors inside the U.S. Capitol was shot in the neck by Capitol Police. She’s since been brought out of the building on a stretcher. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2021

Hundreds of rioters broke through multiple layers of fencing and stormed the Capitol Building as officers tried to quell the riots.

What started off as a march to protest the election results quickly turned violent, with rioters smashing through glass doors at the Capitol Building and swarming the chambers.

Video posted to Twitter showed rioters entering the building before brawling with police officers.

Trump supporters have broken into the Capitol

pic.twitter.com/JwFfaCq2dJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

Minutes before the breach occurred, Politico reporter Melanie Zanona tweeted that the Madison building was evacuated and the Capitol was put into complete lockdown. Gas masks were given out to those on the House floor.

DEVELOPING: The Madison building on Capitol Hill is being evacuated, sources tell me & @sarahnferris — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 6, 2021