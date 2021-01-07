2020: A Year In Review

For many, if not most of us, 2020 is a year we will never forget.

The year 2020 felt infinitely long for many, mostly due to the number of newsworthy events. From vast wildfires damaging Australia and California, Tik Tok being banned then unbanned in America, to COVID-19 dictating the entire news cycle, the year is finally over.

Here is a recap of some of the wildest events we overcame in 2020. (RELATED: Here Are The Most Annoying People Of 2020)

And it doesn’t seem like 2021 will be less eventful so far, after 4 people reportedly died Wednesday when a mob ransacked the Capitol in Washington D.C.

