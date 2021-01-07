Adam Kinzinger Calls For Trump To Be Removed Via 25th Amendment

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked Thursday.

“Sadly, yesterday it became evident that not only has the president abdicated his duty to protect the American people and the people’s house, he invoked and inflamed passions that only gave fuel to the insurrection that we saw,” he said in a video. “When pressed to move and denounce the violence he barely did so.”

“I call for the vice president and members of the Cabinet to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people, and that we have a sane captain of the ship,” he added.

Kinzinger has been a vocal critic of the president throughout his term and especially in the weeks since he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. He strongly condemned the pro-Trump rioters that stormed the Capitol yesterday, laying blame at the hands of Trump and calling their effort a “coup attempt.” (RELATED: Trump Seemingly Justifies Capitol Riot, Says It Is The Result Of A Rigged Election)

“It’s time to invoke the 25th Amendment and end this nightmare,” he said, pushing back against “false narratives” surrounding the attack being “pushed by conspiracy theorists.”

“Here’s the truth: the president caused this. The president is unfit, and the president is unwell. The president must now relinquish control of the executive branch voluntarily or involuntarily,” Kinzinger said.

Trump was hesitant to directly condemn his supporters participating in the riots, originally criticizing of Vice President Mike Pence before posting a video telling them to go home hours later. He then seemingly justified the violence and repeated his baseless allegations that the election was stolen, prompting Facebook and Twitter to temporarily suspend his account.

