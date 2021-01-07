REPORT: Two Trump Supporters Stabbed At Pro-Trump, Anti-Trump Protest Clash

A pro-Trump rally held in East Capitol Park in Albany, New York on Wednesday led to the stabbing of two people as Trump supporters and counter-protesters collided.

As the two groups came into conflict and skirmished with each other a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were stabbed, the New York Daily News reported. (RELATED: How The Trump March Went From Political Rally To Violent Riot In Just 2 Hours)

Two people were stabbed during a pro-Trump rally in Albany as scores of Trump supporters laid siege to the U.S. Capitol, police said. New York State Troopers nabbed the suspected stabber who tried to bolt from the scene in a car.https://t.co/oiIuHhrwgP — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 7, 2021

Alexander Contompasis, 37, who is reportedly responsible for the stabbing of the two people was apprehended by New York state troopers after getting in a car and fleeing the scene, according to the New York Daily News. As of Thursday, charges against Contompasis were still pending.

Additionally, two counter-protesters were arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, resisting arrest, along with obstruction of government administration after being asked by police to leave the park, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, police arrested one Trump supporter for hitting a counter-protester.

Both stabbing victims were taken to Albany Medical Center where they both went through surgery and are expected to make a full recovery.