REPORT: Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Loses Brand Partnership After Allegedly Faking Spanish Heritage

Alec Baldwin’s wife and author Hilaria (H̶i̶l̶l̶a̶r̶y̶) Baldwin has reportedly lost a brand partnership amid the fallout from the alleged fake Spanish heritage scandal.

Cuties Baby Care will not be working with Hilaria in 2021, Page Six reported in an article published Thursday. It is unclear if the brand partnership ended due to the media coverage of the accusations that Hilaria faked her Spanish heritage.

EXCLUSIVE: Hilaria Baldwin loses partnership amid scandal https://t.co/eWy6H2oadk via @pagesix — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) January 7, 2021

“In response to the inquires we have received, we would like to inform all of our loyal Cuties followers that Hilaria’s partnership with Cuties Baby Care ended at the end of 2020,” the company said in a statement, according to Page Six. “We thank Hilaria for the support she provided in 2020 and wish her, and her family, continued health and happiness in the New Year.” (RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Says People Are Just ‘Confused’ About Her Fake Accent, Spanish Heritage)

Hilaria spent time promoting the brand on her personal Instagram account through posts and giveaways. Hilaria also has brand partnership deals with Spindrift, Mattel, Fisher-Price and Bissell, Page Six reported.

Hilaria has been accused of faking her Spanish accent and going by a new name. Her real name is reportedly Hillary, according to the Daily Beast. Multiple agencies and Google have Spain listed as her birthplace, even though she was born in Boston, the Daily Beast reported.

The accusations against Hilaria first went viral after a Twitter user put together video clips of Hilaria using a Spanish accent and then the accent vanishing in another clip. Hilaria claimed people were just “confused” in an article published by The New York Times.