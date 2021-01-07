Chris Low Says ‘It Will Be Difficult’ For Tennessee Coach Jeremy Pruitt To Keep His Job

It sounds like Jeremy Pruitt’s time at Tennessee might be nearing an end.

ESPN insider Chris Low appeared on 104.5 The Zone in Nashville to discuss the coaching situation in Knoxville as the NCAA is probing the program, and it doesn’t sound great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Looking at it from where we are right now, talking to some people, I think it’s going to be difficult. I really do. I don’t think you ever say never…It will be difficult for him to be the head football coach,” Low explained.

Low further speculated Tennessee might be trying to find a reason to fire him for cause.

I’m honestly shocked that Pruitt still has a job. There’s no doubt in my mind that his time with the Volunteers will be over sooner than later.

It seems like everyone involved with the program wants to get rid of him. At this point, it seems more like a when he’ll get fired situation than an if he gets fired.

Even putting aside whatever might be found in a probe of the program, Tennessee just sucks. They’re terrible, and they shouldn’t be.

At the end of the day, Pruitt has done nothing to make the Volunteers competitive after multiple seasons with the program.

That by itself is more than enough to get rid of him.

Pruitt might want to update his resume because it sounds like he’ll soon be looking for a new job.