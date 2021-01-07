Gun Laws & Legislation

66 People Had Their Guns Seized Under New Colorado Law, Report Says

School teachers and administrators fire their guns during the FASTER Level 2 two day firearms course at Flatrock Training Center in Commerce City, Colorado on August 10, 2019. - FASTER Colorado has been sponsoring firearms training to Colorado teachers and administrators since 2017. Over 200 Colorado teachers and administrators have participated in the course. Colorado is one of approximately 30 states that allow firearms within school limits, and an estimated 34 school districts in Colorado allow teachers and administrators to carry concealed firearms. (JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
Dozens of Colorado residents had their firearms seized in the first year of the state’s red flag program, which allows law enforcement to remove guns from people deemed dangerous, according to 9News.

A total of 111 red flag or extreme risk protection orders were filed in 2020, and 66 people had their guns removed from their homes after being deemed a threat to themselves or others, 9News reported. In Colorado, family members, roommates, law enforcement officers and legal guardians can petition a court to have someone’s guns seized by authorities, according to the local outlet.

Defendants schedule a hearing within two weeks of the firearm confiscation to plead their case, 9News reported. In 47 cases, a year-long risk protection order was issued, and in 39 cases a judge declined a petition to seize guns, according to the local outlet.

LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 14: The Gun Store sales associate Michael Rogers (L) shows Won Kim of Nevada a rifle November 14, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Store manager Cliff Wilson said he's seen a large spike in sales since Barack Obama was elected president on November 4, with customers citing fears about the president-elect's record on firearms. The election, combined with a slumping economy, has contributed to an overall increase of 25-30 percent in gun sales at the store, Wilson said. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Gun Store sales associate Michael Rogers (L) shows Won Kim of Nevada a rifle in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bryce Shelby, 28, a self-identified Black Panther Party member, had his firearms removed in one high-profile case after he allegedly made threats against public officials including the Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, 9News reported. The Denver man, who frequented Black Lives Matter protests throughout the state, purportedly said he planned to gun down Weiser and wouldn’t worry about “getting blood on his hands,” according to the local outlet, which cited the red flag petition.

Shelby’s firearms, an AR-15 and an SKS rifle, were confiscated without issue, and the 28-year-old has not faced criminal charges related to the alleged threats, 9News reported. (RELATED: 36 Virginians’ Firearms Seized Under New Law)

