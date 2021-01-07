Say Goodbye To All These Democratic Members Of Congress

Many Democratic congressmen and congresswomen that lost their seats this year lost to first-time Republicans.

Many Republican candidates flipped formerly Democrat controlled districts in what became a big win for Republicans in the House of Representatives, despite not getting the majority. Some of the Democratic congressional members on their way out the door this year include Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina, Rep. Donna Shalala of Florida and Rep. Kendra Horn of Oklahoma.

Who do you think won't be coming back after the next election?

