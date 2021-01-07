Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Had A Fat Transfer Surgery And Almost Died

Crystal Hefner, widow of the late Hugh Hefner, revealed she almost died during a recent fat transfer surgery.

Crystal, 34, shared the news on her Instagram account Wednesday and criticized American culture for making women “feel terrible” about themselves.

“I had a fat transfer surgery October 16 and almost didn’t make it through,” Crystal wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday. “I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion. I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling ok.⁣” (RELATED: Cardi B Reveals Gross Side Effect From Her Plastic Surgeries)

“I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016,” she continued. “I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it. ”

Crystal went on to call American culture a “trap.”

“Our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves,” Crystal said. “Movies (84.9% directed by men) make it worse. Social media makes it worse. Advertisements make it worse. Physically fake people make it worse (I was one of them).⁣”

Crystal, who married Hugh in 2012, seemingly is recovering from the surgery well.