Ivanka Talks ‘Ending The Horrific Crimes Of Modern Day Slavery’ In Honor Of Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Ivanka Trump talked about the “ending of horrific crimes of modern day slavery” in light of January being Human Trafficking Awareness month.

“As we begin 2021, let us reaffirm our commitment to ending the horrific crimes of modern day slavery and human trafficking,” the first daughter told The Daily Caller on Thursday.

“This month is one dedicated to bringing awareness to these atrocities, focusing on ensuring victims of these crimes receive the care they need and empowering organizations to provide survivors with vital services,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Talks ‘Combating Human Trafficking’ During Announcement Of $35 Million Housing Grants For Survivors)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

“The Trump administration remains a tireless champion for survivors across this nation and to ending trafficking once and for all,” the first daughter concluded.

White House official’s spoke to the Daily Caller about President Donald Trump‘s administration’s accomplishments over the last year in the fight against Human trafficking, which includes the hosting of a historic summit at the White House on Combating Human Trafficking to the announcement of a $100 million in Department of Justice grants across the country to combat the crime. (RELATED: Bill Barr Says Epstein’s Death ‘Raises Serious Questions’)

“In January, President Trump signed an Executive Order on Combating Human Trafficking and Online Child Exploitation in the United States,” a White House press release said.

“Through Ivanka’s leadership, this Executive Order created the first-ever White House employee position focused solely on fighting this crime,” the press release continued.

“The Trump Administration is putting unprecedented pressure on perpetrators of exploitation at home and abroad—including a task force on missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives,” a tweet from the White House at the time read.

The Trump Administration is putting unprecedented pressure on perpetrators of exploitation at home and abroad—including a task force on missing and murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. pic.twitter.com/03HX4uVjBY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 31, 2020

Policy advisors, shared that in 2020:

“Ivanka opened the first-ever Indian country cold case office in Bloomington, Minnesota in July 2020 and worked with Operation Lady Justice to open five additional offices in Rapid City, Billings, Albuquerque, Phoenix, and Anchorage. These cold case offices will begin official investigations in late 2020/early 2021,” the press release said.

DOJ also marked the 20th anniversary of the Trafficking Protection Acts in June with the first daughter honoring the “brave” heroes who have made a difference in the fight against human trafficking.

In August, she and the DOJ “announced $35 Million in grants to 73 organizations to provide safe [plus] stable housing to human trafficking survivors in 34 states,” according to a White House release.

In September, Ivanka and Attorney General William Barr announced over $100 million in new funding allocated by the Department of Justice to fight human trafficking, the largest package in U.S. history, according to policy advisors.

Other accomplishments include:

“The first daughter worked with Congress to pass nine pieces of bipartisan legislation aimed at combating human trafficking domestically and around the globe, including the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (H.R. 1865) and the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (S. 1693) (FOSTA-SESTA),” according to the press release.

In October, Trump’s administration revealed the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking, per the White House.Part of the plan includes supporting the three pillars, “Prevention, Protection, and Prosecution,” laid out in the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.

White House officials said their top priority is in prevention by “enhancing education efforts” as well as “strengthening efforts to decrease demand production” and “increase criminal enforcement and prosecutions of violators.”