Jared Goff Is Back At Practice Ahead Of Playoff Game Against The Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is already back at practice.

Goff suffered a thumb injury late in the season, and it looked like he wouldn't be available for the playoffs after having surgery.

Jared Goff underwent surgery on his thumb this morning, John Wolford will start on Sunday. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 29, 2020

While there’s been no concrete update on his status for Saturday against the Seahawks, he’s back at practice, as seen in videos from Gary Klein.

Jared Goff in passing drills pic.twitter.com/1WCro1FSoZ — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 6, 2021

Jared Goff warming up before practice. pic.twitter.com/PcY2jeNqTG — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 6, 2021

I’m not even sure how it’s possible that Goff is already back at practice after hurting his thumb, but there he is!

This injury was supposed to end his season. Now, it looks like it might have only knocked him out for a single game.

How the hell is that even possible?

More on Goff from @RapSheet and me: He will wait to see how the thumb is after the swelling goes down, but it is unlikely he’ll play next Sunday vs. Arizona. Could well be a season-ending injury. Will need surgery to repair. He reset the thumb himself on the field. Tough guy. https://t.co/4pjAZxpp5p — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 28, 2020

It now looks like there’s a very real chance that Goff is on the field Saturday against the Seahawks. If that’s the case, then they might actually have a chance.

No offense to John Wolford, but the Rams aren’t beating Russell Wilson and company with him under center. They just aren’t.

QBs going through ball security drills pic.twitter.com/REy97c0AyW — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) January 6, 2021

We’ll see what happens, but Goff being available would certainly change the dynamics of the game.