Jared Goff Is Back At Practice Ahead Of Playoff Game Against The Seahawks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 27: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams jogs off the field after an unsuccessful drive against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on December 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff is already back at practice.

Goff suffered a thumb injury late in the season, and it looked like he wouldn’t be available for the playoffs after having surgery. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While there’s been no concrete update on his status for Saturday against the Seahawks, he’s back at practice, as seen in videos from Gary Klein.

I’m not even sure how it’s possible that Goff is already back at practice after hurting his thumb, but there he is!

This injury was supposed to end his season. Now, it looks like it might have only knocked him out for a single game.

How the hell is that even possible?

It now looks like there’s a very real chance that Goff is on the field Saturday against the Seahawks. If that’s the case, then they might actually have a chance.

No offense to John Wolford, but the Rams aren’t beating Russell Wilson and company with him under center. They just aren’t.

We’ll see what happens, but Goff being available would certainly change the dynamics of the game.