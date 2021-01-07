Jeffree Star Denies Affair Rumors About Him And Kanye

Beauty influencer Jeffree Star denied affair rumors Thursday about him and Kanye West, calling it “the dumbest s–t.”

In a post on YouTube titled, “Addressing The Kanye Situation,” the 35-year-old reality star opened his video by talking about how he woke up and his phone was “blowing up” with allegations that he had “been sleeping with Kanye West. The post was noted by E! News. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

“I woke up and my phone was blowing up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what in the scandal is going on today?'” the YouTube star shared. “I honestly had no idea, right? … I’m keeping to myself. I’m living in this beautiful state. I’m loving life.”

WATCH:

“I’m scrolling on the internet and I read the dumbest shit I think I’ve ever read in my entire life,” he added. (RELATED: Kanye West Tweets, Deletes Post About Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian)

The beauty influencer then wondered out loud how a rumor that like that could have started questioning, if it was because the two both live in Wyoming.

“How did we even get to this moment?” Jeffree said. “How would that even be made up? Because we both live in the same state?”

Star then made it clear that there was no truth to the rumors and said he’s not “sleeping with anyone.”

“I’m single,” Jeffree shared. “I’m not sleeping with anyone. I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny.”

Star explained it all started after someone on Tik Tok “made up a whole lie” and the video went viral alleging he and the 43-year-old rapper were reportedly having an affair and that was the reason West and Kim Kardashian were reportedly getting a divorce.