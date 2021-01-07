John Lewis Tribute Destroyed During Capitol Hill Riot, Steny Hoyer Says

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Thursday that a tribute of the late Democratic Georgia Rep. John Lewis was destroyed during the Capitol Hill riot.

“While rioters shamefully destroyed this tribute to my brother John Lewis yesterday, let his words continue to echo in the halls of Congress and in our hearts,” Hoyer tweeted.



“Let us always stand up, speak up, and speak out against injustice and for our democracy,” Hoyer tweeted.

While rioters shamefully destroyed this tribute to my brother John Lewis yesterday, let his words continue to echo in the halls of Congress and in our hearts. Let us always stand up, speak up, and speak out against injustice and for our democracy. pic.twitter.com/IwLfLQc6f0 — Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer (@LeaderHoyer) January 7, 2021

Hundreds of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday during a march against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results, multiple sources said. Hill staffers were reportedly told to evacuate due to a suspicious package. (RELATED: Two Pipe Bombs Detonated At RNC Headquarters, Suspicious Package At DNC)

The picture of the tribute that Hoyer tweeted said: “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just; you have to stand up, speak up, speak out, and find a way to get in the way and get in trouble. Good trouble. Necessary trouble.” The picture also showed the year Lewis was born and the year he died.

Lewis often said “Good trouble” to mean both civil disobedience and social reform advocacy, The Hill reported. Lewis was cited on many occasions following Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s victories in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Warnock will become the first black senator from Georgia, The Hill reported. Warnock and Ossoff’s win means Democrats control the Senate with a 50-50 split and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s deciding vote.

Hoyer’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.