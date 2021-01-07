Josh Jacobs Has A Massive Head Injury In His Mugshot Photo

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has a massive wound on his forehead.

Jacobs was recently accused of crashing his car at the Las Vegas airport while under the influence, and his mugshot is brutal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Josh Jacobs was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning, hours after the Raiders returned from a season-finale victory at the Denver Broncos. pic.twitter.com/CvZKFwwG5R — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2021

Josh Jacobs was arrested on a DUI charge this morning after a car crash in the Las Vegas airport tunnel He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries pic.twitter.com/shTzliGNvO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 4, 2021

In a photo tweeted by Chris Maathuis, Jacobs has a monster gash straight across his forehead that has been stitched up.

Maathuis also reported that the skid marks allegedly left by Jacobs go on for at least 300 feet.

Raiders RB must have been flying through the airport tunnel in Vegas. His skids marks are over 300 feet after hitting the wall 159 more feet…arrested for DUI. Looking at his mug shot… he’s got to learn from this. NO excuse for driving impaired. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/rM2wnefPPY — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) January 6, 2021

Obviously, Jacobs has every right in the world to be presumed innocent of any and all crimes until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s the system we have here in America and we should all be thankful for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Jacobs (@iam_joshjacobs)

Having said that, this isn’t really about the legal situation. It’s about the fact that Jacobs is sporting a gigantic wound on his head.

It literally looks like a knife was taken to his forehead!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Jacobs (@iam_joshjacobs)

That’s not a minor injury at all. That’s a super serious injury. Whenever your head gets damaged, it’s not a joke at all.

I know that because I’ve been hospitalized multiple times for head injuries.

Hopefully, Jacobs is able to recover and bounce back. I’m sure he was seeing stars for at least a little bit after that injury.

H/T: Outkick