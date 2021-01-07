Joy Behar Wants Matt Gaetz ‘Taken Down,’ Calls For Sanctions On Right-Leaning Media

Joy Behar said Thursday that she wanted people like Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz “taken down” and called for sanctions on right-leaning media.

Behar argued during a segment of ABC’s “The View” that the real problem in the United States was the fact that too many people were allowed to lie to the American people — and made it clear that she believed the lies were only coming from one side of the political aisle. (RELATED: ‘That Is So Nasty’: Meghan McCain Fires Back At Joy Behar In Heated Exchange)

WATCH:

Behar joined her co-hosts in condemning the riots that rocked Capitol Hill during Wednesday’s certification of the Electoral College vote, blaming President Donald Trump and his supporters for inciting the crowd.

“I just want to say that I do think we should salute Governor Romney — or Senator Romney — who has been in the forefront of this,” Behar continued. “He voted to impeach him, and yesterday he said — let me see if I have a quote here. He demands that his colleagues tell the truth about Trump to Trump supporters who have been lied to consistently.”

Behar went on to say that she had always believed lying was the biggest problem because it stirred people up and brought them to the point where they were ready to storm the Capitol.

“How is that going to happen? Because you have somebody like Matt Gaetz saying it was antifa people dressed as protesters. This is never going to get settled,” Behar concluded, adding, “They are the biggest liars. These people like Gaetz have to be taken down. And the media on the right has to be sanctioned.”