Kansas Congressman Is Third Member Of House To Test Positive For COVID-19 This Week

Republican Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner is the third member of the U.S. House of Representatives this week to have tested positive for COVID-19, The Hill reported Thursday.

“Late Wednesday evening, Congressman Jake LaTurner received a positive test result for COVID-19,” LaTurner tweeted Thursday.

“Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time,” LaTurner tweeted.

Republican Texas Reps. Kevin Brady and Kay Granger tested asymptomatic like LaTurner for the virus this week, The Hill reported. Both Texas representatives had taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Congressman LaTurner is following the advice of the House physician and CDC guidelines and, therefore, does not plan to return to the House floor for votes until he is cleared to do so,” LaTurner tweeted.

Pfizer said the vaccine is 95% effective if the first is administered three weeks after the first, The Hill reported. The vaccine, however, is guessed to have 53% effectiveness with only one dose.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized House members who came in close contact Sunday at the floor during the first day of Congress’ new session, The Hill reported. Pelosi criticized the lawmakers for not adhering to social distancing measures.

House and Senate floor debates were pushed hours back on Wednesday due to a mob breaking through security and infiltrating the Capitol, The Hill reported. Lawmakers in the chamber, staffers and reporters at the scene evacuated to a safe area on Capitol Hill when rioters tried infiltrating the chamber. (RELATED: PHOTOS: The ‘Stop The Steal’ Pro-Trump Rally Turned Into Riots In Washington DC)

Congress certified every state’s election results for President-elect Joe Biden’s win over President Donald Trump after the rioters interrupted the joint sessions.

LaTurner’s campaign and office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

