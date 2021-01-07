Kick Annoying Spam Calls To The Curb With Robokiller’s Text And Call Blocker Now Over 35% Off

Long gone are the days of dodging calls from your annoying mother-in-law and debt collectors. Instead, you likely spend most of your workdays sending unknown numbers and spam calls straight to voicemail without giving it a second thought. But it’s not just you, in some states, the average person reports getting spam calls and texts once, or sometimes twice a day, on average.

If you’re sick and tired of answering the phone to threats of a “social security breach” or “almost-expired car warranties,” do yourself a favor and bring this RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker into the mix. This game-changing subscription service blocks over 1.1 million spam numbers from getting through, eliminating 99% of the unwanted calls and texts you’re used to dealing with.

The way the RoboKiller system works is simple. Instead of letting you answer any calls from unknown numbers, it uses answer bots that sift through your calls, leaving telemarketers scratching their heads. And it also offers protection against SMS spam that floods your message inbox with annoying texts.

The RoboKiller app also protects your phone number from neighbor spoofing that typically fools you into answering numbers you think you may recognize. Instead, it provides you with a personalized block and allow list, giving you full control over who can reach you, and more importantly, who can’t.

People everywhere are praising the RoboKiller app for saving them from seemingly endless spam calls and texts. So it’s no wonder the program has received killer reviews online, earning it a 4.5/5-star rating on Apple Store and 4/5 stars on Google Play. Just read the awesome reviews for yourself!

“This is the absolute best spam/scam blocker app out there. It’s worth every penny.” – Nickle B.

“Was getting increasing numbers of spam/solicitor calls from local area codes, which was really annoying. Decided to try RoboKiller to keep them at bay, and it’s working!” – Ramona B.

“Saved my life! I was going insane with robo calls and now they are gone. That quick. Worth a full subscription!” – Dan W.

For a limited time, you can get a 2-year subscription to RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker for just $49.99, a whopping 37% off its regular price!

Price subject to change.

