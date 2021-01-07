REPORT: ‘Final Straw’ For Kim Kardashian Was Kanye’s Presidential Run

The “final straw” for Kim Kardashian was reportedly Kanye West’s failed presidential run.

Kanye’s presidential run made Kardashian decide to end the marriage “for the sake of her kids and her own sanity,” a source told Page Six in an article published Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce: ‘She’s done’ https://t.co/xOJNBkCYE2 pic.twitter.com/ucbHE996Ci — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2021

“She never came out publicly and endorsed him,” a second source told the outlet. “Her silence on it spoke volumes.” (RELATED: REPORT: A Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Is ‘Imminent’)

Kanye announced he was running for president on July 4. Kanye conceded from the presidential race on Nov. 3. The rapper did not appear on the ballot in all 50 states. After his concession, he hinted at another attempt to be president in 2024 on Twitter.

“WELP,” West said in a tweet at the time, according to Page Six. “KANYE 2024.”

The first source claimed that Kim tried to be supportive of Kanye during his “mental health” “struggle.”

“Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids.”

It has not been confirmed that Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye. Reports surfaced, first published by Page Six, on Tuesday. Sources claimed a divorce between the couple is “imminent.”