Man Fired From Job After Wearing Work Badge While Storming The Capitol Building

A man was fired from his job after wearing his work badge while storming the Capitol building Wednesday, according to a Navistar Direct Marketing Facebook post.

A photo was posted on Twitter of the employee standing in the Capitol building Wednesday wearing a Trump hat and a work badge from Navistar Direct Marketing, a Maryland-based printing company.

Navistar Direct Marketing in Maryland, you’ve got an employee to investigate. https://t.co/ph0M5ENuff pic.twitter.com/039nWvFWMQ — AltMommeh ???? #IMask4U ???? (@mommehK) January 6, 2021

The person tagged Nick Ellinger, the Chief Brand Officer for Moore DM Group, to bring his attention to the photo. Navistar is a member of the Moore DM Group, which launched the company in 2017.

Ellinger said Wednesday evening that the employee had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Thursday morning, Ellinger announced that the employee had been fired. (RELATED: ‘You Open The F*cking Doors For Them’: Joe Scarborough Accuses Capitol Police Of Allowing Insurrection, Calls For Trump’s Arrest)

After review of the photographic evidence, the employee in question has been terminated for cause. — Nick Ellinger (@nickellinger) January 7, 2021

Navistar Direct Marketing released a statement on Facebook confirming that the employee had been let go.

‘Navistar Direct Marketing was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar company badge was seen inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 during the security breach,” the company said Thursday. “After review of the photographic evidence the employee in question has been terminated for cause.”

“While we support all employee’s right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing.”

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday in protest of the certification of the Electoral College votes. One woman was shot by a police officer and later died from her injuries. Four people in total died during the riot and 68 people were arrested.