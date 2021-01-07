Maryland Congressman Says He Did Not Almost Get Into A Fight With Democratic Colleague

Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris pushed back on reports that he and Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred reportedly came to the brink of a fistfight late on Wednesday.

Some earlier reports said that the two had to be separated by congressional staffers to prevent a physical altercation. Harris, however, said that “there was nothing physical happening” and that the accounts were exaggerated during an interview on Washington radio station WMAL.

Harris, who objected to President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania, said that the confrontation was sparked after Pennsylvania Rep. Connor Lamb harshly criticized Republicans whom had voted similar to Harris. Virginia Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith then called for Lamb’s words to be struck from the congressional record, but the speaker ruled against him, Harris said. (RELATED: Pence Certifies Biden’s Win)

Harris stood up and repeated the objection, resulting in a back and forth.

“People made more of this interaction, but that was really all that occurred. There was nothing physical happening,” Harris added, saying that his interaction with Allred, a former NFL linebacker, was calm and cordial.

Congress began the process of certifying Biden’s win over President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon, but were forced to abruptly adjourn after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol. The mob ultimately broke into both the House and Senate floors and Speaker Pelosi’s office, delaying Congress’s businesses approximately six hours.

They eventually certified Biden’s win early Thursday morning, and Trump released a statement through an aide that said that there would be an orderly transition of power.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.